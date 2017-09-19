Campus Viewpoints: Columbus Day has been renamed “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” went out on campus to ask students to share how they feel about the Los Angeles City Council’s decision to change the name of the holiday “Columbus Day” to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”



Major Brown, 21, undecided major: “I feel like it was a right move because we were kind of here first before him. Claiming someone else’s land is wrong, so changing it makes others happy.”



Anthony Vargas, 19, sociology major: “I don’t think it’s was fair for (indigenous) people to lose their land because Native Americans worked hard to acquire new things and for someone to come in and take what’s not their’s is not OK.”



Chris Edwards, 30, communications major: “I feel like they could of executed this a little bit better, drawing more attention to it by maybe choosing a different name. They could have given it more thought and be more descriptive with the holiday.”



Gabriela Morales, 18, political science major: “I think it’s for the better. I know a lot of indigenous people felt that Christopher Columbus took their lifestyle, and he brought in a new world that kind of destroyed mostly indigenous people, and they deserve some respect.”



Shyanne Inghram, 21, dental hygiene major: “I completely agree with them changing it because of it’s true history behind Columbus Day. It is only right to have it be called indigenous people’s day, because there is no way that we should honor someone who took pride in slavery, and claimed that he found land.”