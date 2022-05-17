COVID-19 cases spike in first half of May

14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 521.

Three emails sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications confirmed all cases. One email sent on May 12 was split into two parts, with cases confirmed May 11 and 12.

May 11, four cases confirmed. Individuals tested positive May 4, 6, and 9. The individuals were last on campus April 27, May 2, 3 and 9. No close contacts identified and no cleaning was reported.

May 12, six cases confirmed. Individuals tested positive May 11 and 12. The individuals were last on campus May 9-12. Close contacts were identified and contacted about masking and testing requirements. Cleaning was reported for the Chemistry Building Rooms 105 and 133, Centers for Applied Technology Building Rooms 102, 136, 151 and 170, South Gym Room 230 and the Marsee Theatre.

Email May 16, four cases confirmed May 15. Individuals tested positive May 10, 12 and 13. The individuals were last on campus April 21, May 9, 10 and 13. No close contacts identified and no cleaning was reported.

All infected individuals have or are currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period, but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day of isolation.

These cases come one week after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on May 5.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.