Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in first week of May

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 507.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on May 5 says the cases were confirmed May 3 and 5, with the individuals testing positive and last seen on campus May 2 and 5.

The individuals did not reveal any close contacts. They tested on campus and immediately left after getting positive results.

The Facilities Department were notified to clean all areas that the May 5 individual visited, such as the band rehearsal room in the Music Building, according to the email.

The infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative the fifth day of isolation.

These two cases come three days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on May 2.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.