El Camino reaches 10 COVID-19 cases for the month of April

Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus on April 21 and 22, bringing the total number of cases to 496.

All information regarding each case were announced in two emails sent by El Camino College (ECC) Marketing and Communications.

Email sent concerning one case confirmed on April 21. The individual tested positive April 21 and last on campus April 18. Tested externally after experiencing symptoms. No buildings visited.

Email sent concerning three cases confirmed on April 22. The individuals tested positive April 11 and 20 respectively. Last on campus April 6, 8 and 20. All three individuals tested off campus. Facilities Department notified to clean the Administration Building.

One individual from the April 22 confirmation identified close contacts while on campus. All individuals have or are currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period, with the possibility of returning to campus early if asymptomatic and have a negative test result on the fifth day of isolation.

El Camino has had 10 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the month of April so far, an increase from six cases that occurred in the last two weeks of March.

The four cases come two days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on April 19.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.