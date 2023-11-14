Police Beat Nov. 7 to Nov. 14

A total of four crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat on Nov. 7.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, reported at 5:00 p.m.

A person exposed themselves at the traffic circle area outside of the Student Services Building. The suspect has been arrested.

Thursday, Nov. 9, reported at 9:48 a.m.

Campus police received a Campus Security Authority report about a fondling that occurred in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The case is open.

Thursday, Nov. 9, reported at 11:51 a.m.

A hit and run occurred in parking Lot H. The case is currently under investigation.

Thursday, Nov. 9, reported at 4:14 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. The case has been turned over to an outside agency.