Veterans, current military members thanked for their service at tribute event

El Camino College students, faculty and staff veterans from the U.S. Armed Forces were commemorated at the Veterans Day Tribute event on Thursday, Nov. 9.

About 70 people attended the event in front of the Veterans Resource Center, next to the Veterans Circle Plaque, including El Camino employees, retired Veterans and active military members.

Veterans Service Counselor Tony Zapata is a retired Veteran who served in the Marine Corps as a rifleman and machine gunner from 1999 to 2007.

“We’re doing our part to make sure Veterans are recognized and that this day is not just another holiday but to remember the sacrifices the military makes every day,” Zapata said.

27-year-old electrical engineering major Aaron Felicilda, who currently serves in the Army Reserves, attended the event.

“I like the fact that we are commemorated yearly,” Felicilda said. “Today is a great day to celebrate Veterans Day.”

At the event, Veterans Michael Clifford and Eliana Rios, who currently work at El Camino, spoke at the podium about their time and experience in the military.

Rios is a student worker in the Veterans Services Program at El Camino and served in the army for 15 years.

“Let us remember that our Veterans are not just heroes of the past but they’re still among us contributing to the communities of our nations in countless ways,” Rios said.

Parrish Geary, dean of student support services, was in charge of putting the event together and was the first to speak at the podium, commemorating the Veterans at El Camino.

“They’re putting on a uniform that shows they are willing to risk their lives, they deserve that acknowledgment,” Geary said.

Veterans Resource Program Assistant Director Maj. Brenda Threatt, who also works for the California State Guard Army Division, said El Camino does well in recognizing military service members and their families.

Toward the end of the event, Zapata gave a speech thanking the Veterans and asked people in the crowd who were current military members or Veterans to “hear an Oorah,” the war cry of the Marine Corps.

As the event ended, Threatt acknowledged the Veterans again and thanked everyone for coming.

“Today is a day to recognize all Veterans,” Threatt said.