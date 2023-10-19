ASO will provide free testing materials to students

Free scantrons and blue book exam materials will be provided for all students who are Associated Students Organization (ASO) Discount Benefits Pass members.

Students can get the materials in the Student Development Office, located in the Communications Building Room 103, from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ASO President Jose Merino said the distribution of the materials aims to lower the financial burden on students and hopes the practice can continue throughout the rest of the semester.

“We recognize how expensive colleges are nowadays, so definitely taking an expense off [students] backs and having a place where they can get scantrons is invaluable,” Merino said.

Funding for the project came from the Scantron and Blue Book Initiative which was passed in the ASO Finance Committee on Sept. 5.

According to an ASO Press Release, this initiative will help students who can’t afford testing materials obtain them for classes and is one of the first tangible benefits ASO will be providing to students on campus this year.