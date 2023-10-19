The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

ASO will provide free testing materials to students

By Kae TakazawaOctober 18, 2023
Scantrons%2C+blue+books+and+other+exam+materials+for+sale+inside+the+Bookstore+on+Oct.+18.+%28Eddy+Cermeno+%7C+The+Union%29
Scantrons, blue books and other exam materials for sale inside the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Free scantrons and blue book exam materials will be provided for all students who are Associated Students Organization (ASO) Discount Benefits Pass members.

Students can get the materials in the Student Development Office, located in the Communications Building Room 103, from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ASO President Jose Merino said the distribution of the materials aims to lower the financial burden on students and hopes the practice can continue throughout the rest of the semester.

“We recognize how expensive colleges are nowadays, so definitely taking an expense off [students] backs and having a place where they can get scantrons is invaluable,” Merino said.

Funding for the project came from the Scantron and Blue Book Initiative which was passed in the ASO Finance Committee on Sept. 5.

According to an ASO Press Release, this initiative will help students who can’t afford testing materials obtain them for classes and is one of the first tangible benefits ASO will be providing to students on campus this year.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
FBI student workshop offers career opportunities
Director of Institutional Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during the Academic Senate meeting on Oct. 17. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
A sign pointing to some payment windows of the Cashiers Office located at the Southeast corner of the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New credit card machines at El Camino
Some of the food and supplies offered in the Drive-Thru Warrior Pantry located in parking Lot C-South, between the Center for Applied Technology Building and the Bookstore, on Oct. 18. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need
El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis speaks to attendees at a police engagement event in the East Dining Room of the Bookstore at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Campus police hosts luncheon to discuss resources for unhoused students
Radio personality MoKelly gives an inspirational talk to the audience in El Camino Colleges Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Radio personality shares life lessons to El Camino community
More in News
The Social Justice Center at El Camino College was open and ready to greet visitors early on Monday, Sept. 25. The first ever Student Concerns Forum would be hosted there later on Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Students meet their campus government in first ever Student Concerns Forum
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland speak during a senate meeting on (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino plans to expand artificial intelligence policy
The Board of Trustees and El Camino College administration prepare for the Monday, Oct. 16 board meeting to begin. (Maddie Selack | The Union)
Tentative contract between El Camino district and faculty union approved by Board of Trustees
El Camino College President Brenda Thames, left, Trustee Katherine Maschler, Vice President/ Acting President Trisha Murakawa, Trustee Clifford Numark and Trustee Brett Roberts approving agenda items during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 16. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Construction of new Modular Village approved at El Camino
El Camino College freshman running back Zamir Hall breaks away from College of the Canyons’ defense during a home game at Featherstone Field on Oct. 12. Hall recorded seven carries for 56 yards in a 31-21 conference loss to the Cougars. El Camino will next be on the road against Santa Barbara on Oct. 21 in a conference matchup at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino football falls short of comeback, loses to College of the Canyons
A flier advertising International Shakeout Day posted on a door of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Everyone who is on campus on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. are encouraged to participate in the mandatory earthquake drill. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Earthquake drill to take place next week
More in Daily News
Inside the Study Center located on the second floor of the Schauerman Library during the power outage on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Buildings across campus were left without electricity which affected elevators, doors, lights and computers. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Citywide power outage leaves El Camino in the dark
The marker for the Haag Recital Hall as seen Thursday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Osvin Suazo | The Union)
'First Annual World of Music Festival' to showcase traditional sounds
A semi truck used for training sits in a large closed-off section of Lot L at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Lana Mily | The Union)
Truck Driver Program lets students drive toward new careers
Co-coordinators for the Mi Casa Center, Maribel Hernandez (left) and Griselda Castro are excited for the future site of El Caminos first Hispanic center located inside Communications 302. Castro said Mi Casa will have a full public opening planned for spring 2024. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
'Mi Casa' es tu casa: First Hispanic center at El Camino opens next spring
A view of Gigis Pizza located across the street from the El Camino College Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Woman threatens two people with knife near El Camino
Students attend a meeting of the Scene One Film Club in the Haag Recital Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: Scene One Film Club

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in