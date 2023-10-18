The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino plans to expand artificial intelligence policy

By Angel PasillasOctober 18, 2023
Academic+Senate+President+Charlene+Brewer-Smith%2C+left%2C+and+Vice+President+of+Educational+Policies+Darcie+McClelland+speak+during+a+senate+meeting+on+%28Angel+Pasillas+%7C+The+Union%29
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland speak during a senate meeting on (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

Students may not be allowed to use artificial intelligence without the consent of an instructor pending an approval of a new rule in El Camino College’s academic dishonesty policy.

The proposed policy change would mean El Camino would consider the use of any artificial intelligence software or applications, except with instructor consent, officially dishonest.

The Oct. 17 Academic Senate meeting introduced the first reading of the new policy before a vote takes place in the next meeting on Nov. 7.

Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland said there will be a lot of discussion and revisions about the proposed policy in the next meeting.

If the Academic Senate approves the proposed policy, McClelland said it will go to the College Council for two readings and it would then need to go to the Board of Trustees.

Vice President of Finance and Special Projects Josh Troesh said the proposed policy could be problematic for the long-term success of students.

“Artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, so on and so forth it is going to get to a point [of academic significance], the same way as not having the ability to use a computer,” Troesh said. “We have to be really careful about what we encode into policies.”

Troesh said concerns around AI are not something El Camino will fully solve and it would be important for the college to review its policy surrounding artificial intelligence annually when it passes.

The use of AI by students for classwork has been a topic of debate across educational institutions in the past couple of years.

The phrase “artificial intelligence” is a broad term encompassing many things such as Google search or some spell check software students use.

Communication studies assistant professor Larry Leach said he talks to his students about artificial intelligence as a tool and how it isn’t going away anytime soon.

Vice President of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Erica Brenes said it is important to distinguish between any artificial intelligence software and AI-generated content.

Brenes said most professors are totally fine with software like Grammarly, an AI writing tool that helps with grammar and spelling mistakes students use for writing assignments.

“I think the real cheat is that you pass off AI-generated content as your own,” Brenes said.

McClelland said El Camino needs more specific policies when students present AI-generated content as their work which could fall under the plagiarism policy.

Since the beginning of the semester, 14 faculty members have come to McClelland and asked her to propose the AI policy.

“Some faculty have told me some of their students in online classes have tried to pass off AI-generated content as their own,” McClelland said.
More to Discover
More in News
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
FBI student workshop offers career opportunities
The Board of Trustees and El Camino College administration prepare for the Monday, Oct. 16 board meeting to begin. (Maddie Selack | The Union)
Tentative contract between El Camino district and faculty union approved by Board of Trustees
El Camino College President Brenda Thames, left, Trustee Katherine Maschler, Vice President/ Acting President Trisha Murakawa, Trustee Clifford Numark and Trustee Brett Roberts approving agenda items during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 16. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Construction of new Modular Village approved at El Camino
Director of Institutional Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during the Academic Senate meeting on Oct. 17. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
A sign pointing to some payment windows of the Cashiers Office located at the Southeast corner of the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New credit card machines at El Camino
Some of the food and supplies offered in the Drive-Thru Warrior Pantry located in parking Lot C-South, between the Center for Applied Technology Building and the Bookstore, on Oct. 18. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need
More in Top Stories
Defender Diego Martinez runs for the ball during the El Camino College mens soccer team practice session at the Athletics Field on Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team No. 1 in the nation in latest Junior College rankings
El Camino College, elected officials and several municipal fire departments break ground on the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in parking lot L. Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony were, from left to right, City of Torrance Mayor George Chen, former El Camino President Dena Maloney, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, El Camino President Brenda Thames, El Camino Public Safety Director Chief Jeff Baumunk, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Area Regional Training Group of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Association Jim Birrell, El Camino College Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Suppelsa, San Bernardino County Assistant Fire Chief and former Torrance Fire Chief Martin Serna and El Camino College Trustee Brett Roberts. (Kim McGill | The Union)
El Camino breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art' public safety training center
A customized light-up sign located inside the Associated Students Organization offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
El Camino programs have new funding source
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith reads an announcement during the Academic Senate’s third meeting of the fall semester on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino facing budget cuts and hiring freeze if student enrollment doesn’t increase
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in