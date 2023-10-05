Campus police to host community lunch event

The El Camino College Police Department is inviting everyone on campus for a lunch event in the East Dining Room on Oct.12 from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Attendees will be provided with free food and have the opportunity to participate in multiple gift card giveaways.

Police officers will educate people on topics such as homelessness and theft as well as provide resources to students struggling with mental health.

Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith organized the event as a way for people to personally connect with campus police.

“The event will provide a bridge for the campus [community] to engage with the police,” Brewer-Smith said.

El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis, as well as other campus police officers, will be present.

“This event will foster a better relationship between campus police and students,” Brewer-Smith said.

For more information contact Brewer-Smith at [email protected]