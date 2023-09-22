The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

FIRST program invites students to ‘cruise’ into education with classic cars

By Joseph RamirezSeptember 21, 2023
FIRST+outreach+specialist+Isabel+Gonzalez+%28left%29+poses+with+counselor+Ruby+Padilla+%28right%29+by+the+sides+of+a+car+on+display+for+the+programs+orientation+on+Tuesday%2C+Sept.+19.+%28Joseph+Ramirez+%7C+The+Union%29
FIRST outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez (left) poses with counselor Ruby Padilla (right) by the sides of a car on display for the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Classic cars were on display in front of the Social Justice Center in the Student Services Plaza for an orientation of the Formerly Incarcerated Re-entry Students Thriving (FIRST) program on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The FIRST program focuses on helping individuals who have been previously incarcerated, and affected families, get another chance at higher education.

The “Cruise With Us Into Higher Education” event provided information to students about the program, free food, a DJ booth and the display of classic cars.

FIRST program coordinator Francisco Lopez said he decided to bring classic cars for display because there is a classic car culture within the gang community and many of the FIRST program students have history in those cultures.

“We want to make people who come out of gangs feel comfortable and welcome here on campus,” Lopez said.

A classic 1950s Chevrolet displayed for the F.I.R.S.T event in front of the Social Justice Center
A classic 1950s Chevrolet displayed for the FIRST program event in the Student Services Plaza by the Social Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

While Lopez has never been imprisoned he has family and friends who have.

“A lot of my friends went to jail due to gang-related crimes and I have encountered some near-death experiences in my life,” he said.

Now Lopez is working at El Camino College to help people who have been in gangs and prison pursue higher education.

Besides the car display, another aspect of the event was an orientation held in the Social Justice Center introducing people to the FIRST program.

Many of the counselors and program leaders shared their personal stories and experiences of being in prison and adjusting to life after it.

Outreach Specialist Isabel Gonzalez speaks to students in the Social Justice Center for the F.I.R.S.T orientation
Outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez speaks to students in the Social Justice Center for the FIRST program orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Gonzalez shared she was formerly incarcerated and a survivor of domestic violence. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez has been affected by the criminal justice system and now tries to help others who have been through the system restart their lives.

During the orientation, Gonzalez shared how she was able to get help at El Camino in 2016 with family crisis assistance.

Gonzalez said she was “a survivor of domestic violence and formerly incarcerated.”

Other obstacles formerly incarcerated people face were shared during the orientation, such as 40% of people coming out of prison are likely to return within three months after their release.

The FIRST program hopes these statistics can be reversed and people are able to find the resources and help they need.

F.I.R.S.T volunteer and student Sigh Santoro speaks to students during the F.I.R.S.T orientation about upcoming workshops
FIRST volunteer and El Camino student Sigh Santoro speaks to students during the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19 about upcoming workshops. Santoro was formerly incarcerated but now studies psychology and public speaking. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Psychology and public speaking major Sigh Santoro is a volunteer with the FIRST program and was formerly incarcerated.

“It feels good knowing there are people who will advocate for me, and having a community of other formerly incarcerated students feels important,” Santoro said

Shaun Leverett, a 56-year-old student in the program, felt optimistic after attending the orientation.

“I really liked this event and I am excited for the workshops and support that comes with this program,” Leverett said.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
El Camino forwards Jovanny Mejia (number 11, far left) and Steven Alvarenga ( number 19, center) and other Warriors celebrating a goal during the Sept. 22 home game against Chaffey . (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team bolsters winning streak after victory over Chaffey
Increased online security coming soon to El Camino
Students attend the Fall University Fair at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Students explore their educational options at university fair
Arts Complex sign outside the new building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 8. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry
Students walk past the Career & Transfer Center on the second floor of the Student Services Building on May 30. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours
Outside Hitter Ryan DAngelo tips the ball over the Mt. Antonio blockers in a womens volleyball game at the South Gym during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 game at El Camino College. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Women's Volleyball team loses in sweeping performance by Mt. San Antonio
More in News
The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Soprano Diana Newman to perform 'American retrospective' at Marsee Auditorium
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)
New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024
Screenshot from the El Camino College Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.
Mi Casa, coffee and conchas and more: El Camino College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Jovanni Soto (left), Joshua Oh (middle), and Joel Lemus Jr (right), pose for a photo in the Veterans Resource Center located in the Student Services Building, Monday, Sept.11, 2023. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Veterans Club
More in Daily News
EC Utility Brayden Sanchez shoots the ball during a water polo game at Mount San Antonio College on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino's Men's Water Polo Team Splits Games in Doubleheader
The culinary event will take place in front of the Art Gallery, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 14. It will be on Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Art Gallery to showcase Mexican food and stories
EC Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin poses for a photo in the Board Room of the Administration Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
El Camino trustee running for state senate
Outside hitter Sophia Ortiz attacks a ball on the pin and sides out to win the first set of the match versus Harbor College during the Sept. 15 game. In El Caminos three set victory Sophia scored the the final points in the first two sets. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Women’s volleyball team dominates LA Harbor in first win of season
Students explore and walk past the various club booths set up in the Library Lawn during the second day of Club Rush on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Club Rush is scheduled to take place during the third week of every fall and spring semester at El Camino College. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: Meet the clubs at Club Rush
Some of the flags on display inside the El Camino College Veterans Resource Center as they looked on Monday Sept. 11. This Monday was the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
'Observe' and 'reflect', El Camino community remembers 9/11

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in