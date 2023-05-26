Mind over finals matter: El Camino to promote mental wellness with workshops

Therapy dogs, chalk drawing, sleep workshops and more will be available to students to help them overcome finals stress over the next two weeks at El Camino College.

The events, which are hosted jointly between the Social Justice Center, Black Student Success Center, Student Equity & Achievement (SEA) Center and the Student Health Center, offer a variety of activities for students needing a mental break.

The first event will start on Tuesday, May 30, and will include Chalk the Walk, a chalk art event hosted by the Social Justice Center in front of the Communications Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meditation sessions will be held every 20 minutes at the Student Services Building Room 287, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Pause for Paws event will host therapy dogs for students at the Student Services Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Thursday, June 1, the SEA Center will host a “Why Sleep is Important During Finals” workshop at Student Services Building Room 100 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

On Monday, June 5, the Social Justice Center will host an Open Mic and hangout session in Communications Building Room 204 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A workshop called “Stress Management During Finals” will be held right after the Open Mic session in the same room, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6, the therapy dogs will visit for a second time at the Student Services Plaza from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 7, the Black Student Success Center will host “Mindfulness Through Art,” an art activity at the Communications Building Lower Patio.

The events are being held to help students relax for their finals, Social Justice Center staff member Hodari Harris said.

“It’s really just about… finding the time to relax in the midst of the finals,” Harris said. “We just want to take care of our students and make sure that they have the mental capacity.”