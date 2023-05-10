Student Services Building undergoes construction for greater accessibility

The Student Services Building on campus is currently being upgraded to comply with disability access rules for disabled and elderly students.

Construction will be based on guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and will not hamper access to the Student Services Building.

Construction began on May 3 and will last 90 days. Construction will happen from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Construction worker Homar Youn said automated doors in the building are the project’s main priority.

“Construction will help people who have trouble accessing doors, ADA people mostly,” Youn said.

There are 12 doorways in the Student Services Building that will be automated by the end of construction.

Construction workers also will be painting, replacing door frames, and installing electrical wires in the building.

Some construction workers have occupied the right hallway in the Special Resource Center in the building as well as multiple bathrooms.

The majority of the construction is is out of sight and away from students.