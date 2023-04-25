Turnout shy in student government election

The Associated Students Organization released their election results on Monday, April 17, with a total of 166 votes for a new slate of student representatives.

The results were verified by Elections Committee Advisor Debbie Allison.

President-elect Jose Merino received 103 votes, compared to challenger Patrick Hahn who received 39 votes.

“It’s an honor, you know, to be entrusted with close to 20,000 voices,” Merino said. “I know that I’ll be a president for everyone as well.”

Merino congratulated Hahn on running a “great campaign.”

“It could have gone either way,” Merino said.

The vice presidential election was closer, as winner Jeon Park received 87 votes compared to student Ashley Aguayo’s 61.

Newly elected Student Trustee Connor Lai had no challenger this election and will take over the position in June when Student Trustee Sidney Lee’s term expires.

Lee said she has “no worries” about Lai.

No candidates were elected as senators in the humanities, mathematical, natural sciences, industry and technology and health sciences and athletics divisions.

“Turnout [is] just shy of last year,” Lee said.

Lee added she was “happy about the results.”