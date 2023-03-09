Summer in Spain: study abroad program gives students new opportunities

A screenshot of the the El Camino College Study Abroad Program flyer taken from the official El Camino College website.

El Camino College’s Study Abroad Program is offering students the chance to spend their summer in Madrid, Spain while still earning course units.

The program has previously allowed El Camino students to travel abroad to countries such as Italy, England, Ireland, Spain, Costa Rica, France, New Zealand, Austria, Greece, Hungary, China, Guadalajara and Australia.

This year the program offers unit credit for these four courses: Spanish 1: Elementary Spanish, Spanish 52A: Spanish for Native Speakers, Ethnic Studies 5: Chicano Culture and History 154: A History of Mexico.

The trip to Madrid will allow students to explore public parks, monuments, churches and museums, all while being taught classes by El Camino faculty.

Participants of the program will live in student apartments located throughout the city, with the opportunity to explore Spain through day excursions.

The program promotes itself by advertising to students that the experience is a great way to learn a new language, explore different cultures and meet new people.

To participate students must pay $3,500, which does not include the students’ individual airfare or meals.

As space is limited, the deadline to apply for the trip to Madrid is March 20.

For more information regarding the trip to Spain visit the El Camino College Study Abroad Program section on the El Camino College website.