Food program offers student assistance

A photo of a CalFresh Food flyer advertising the program students can apply for to receive just under $200 in groceries each month. (Brianna Vaca | The Union)

Low-income college students can receive benefits of just under $200 in groceries each month through the CalFresh Food program.

CalFresh Food is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program of California (SNAP) that supplies monthly food assistance for students and families with low income.

CalFresh Food outreach specialists are available to answer questions students may have about the program Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Decathlon room located on the second floor of the bookstore.

Paola Villareal, a CalFresh Food outreach specialist on campus, said El Camino College can guide students through the application process to see if they are eligible for the program.

“Students have different requirements, but through El Camino, we will help them jump through the hoops of the requirements to become eligible for these benefits,” Villareal said.

Interested students can submit a CalFresh prescreen online which will determine their eligibility for the program.

Those who are eligible or think they may be can submit an application online and must follow up with the additional requirements once they are approved.