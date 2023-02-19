Forensics Team to host fundraising event to compete in Tokyo

The El Camino College Forensics Team is hosting a Speaker’s Forum at Marsee Auditorium on Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. to raise money for an upcoming trip to Tokyo, Japan for an International Championship competition.

The event, hosted in collaboration with the El Camino College Center for the Arts, is an opportunity for members of the forensics team to perform their award-winning speeches and debate about topics that will be chosen by the audience.

A similar event was held last month where the team began fundraising for their trip to the 33rd International Forensics Speech & Debate Tournament and Conference in Tokyo.

This will be the first time the team represents El Camino College on the international stage for competition.

Tickets are currently for sale at the Marsee Ticket Office Window and are available at a $2 discount with a current ASO sticker. Tickets will be $19 on the day of the event.

Captain of the debate team, Uzair Pasta, 19, encourages the community to attend, especially students interested in joining the forensics team.

“It’s a great honor just to host this event because it’s a community-building thing where [the public] can see what our program produces and how good it is,” Pasta said.

The business major said that he hopes the team gains a new perspective from experiencing a different culture and that the program garners recognition from attending the conference.

“I’m fairly confident that the four of us that are going to be attending are going to make our community proud,” Pasta said.