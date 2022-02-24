Baseball field testing nearly doubles project budget

Additional funds for testing and services for the baseball netting and restroom project on campus were approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Leighton Construction Incorporated, the company working on the baseball field, had used all funds that were originally agreed upon with El Camino College during the project.

According to a document found on the Board of Trustees agenda, Leighton went over the initial budget due to “additional authorized services and additional required inspection/testing.”

Tests included soil lab testing as well as drainage testing for double-infiltrometer procedure and flooding at eight locations throughout the field.

The requested amount to cover all costs was an additional $45,587, nearly doubling the original budget of $48,837.

Even with these funds added to the budget, Leighton will not charge the district for the project’s final closeout tasks.

The proposal for this project was first sent to El Camino College back in February 2021.