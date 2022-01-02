Broken pipeline sends winter semester online

El Camino College winter 2022 intersession classes will be held online.

The cause of this transition is due to a broken pipeline, according to an announcement on Jan. 1 by the Office of Marketing and Communications.

“Heating in some campus buildings is not stable,” and El Camino College Campus officials can not yet determine where repairs will have to occur or how long making repairs will take, the announcement described. Access to buildings for assessment and repairs was considered too disruptive to in-person learning.

Laptops will be available for students to borrow in order to access instruction, but there are not details yet available about how to request equipment or other support.

Non instructional staff, including student support services, could return to campus as early as Thursday, Jan. 6. The administration is asking staff to check in with their department managers for updates on when to return, as well as the status of heat and repairs in their building, according to an email from the Office of Marketing and Communications.