Resolution introduced at Academic Senate meeting recognizes the Tongva people

A resolution that recognizes the Tongva people was read by The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Standing Committee of the Academic Senate on November 2.

Analu Josephides, Vice President of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, led the first reading of the resolution, “Recognizing the Traditional Homeland of the Gabrielino-Tongva People, the Caretakers of Tovaanger.”

The resolution stressed solidarity with all Indigenous individuals around the world, particularly those who attend El Camino College (ECC).

“The institution recognizes the Black and African – Indigenous Americans that contribute to the successes of education and society,” said Josephides.



The resolution’s subjective goal is to commemorate Native American and Indigenous students at El Camino College and encourages faculty to include curriculum materials found in the Land of Acknowledgment toolbox that delves into issues that symbolize diversity and support Indigenous learning methods.

The Land of Acknowledgement toolbox is a resource that promotes educators to teach with curriculums that are representative of Indigenous people and learners.

“The El Camino College Academic Senate upholds the ideals of human rights for all our students, and that these rights include the rights of Indigenous People,” said Josephides.

The resolution stated that the ECC Academic Senate says the lives of the Indigenous students are important and acknowledges Indigenous students’ rights, calling for them to be treated with dignity and respect in schools and communities. The committee recognizes November as Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month.

“Every day [in November] should be spent celebrating all the lives of both the Native American and Indigenous students as well as all of our student population [at El Camino College],” said Josephides.