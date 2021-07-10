ECC painting and drawing instructor dies at 87

El Camino College painting and drawing instructor Willie Suzuki, died at the age of 87.

Suzuki died back on May 15 in Torrance according to an email sent by El Camino College (ECC) Marketing and Communications

Suzuki was a graduate of ECC, but he also taught for the college’s fine arts division for 40 years.

After graduating from ECC, Suzuki went to California State University, Long Beach and graduated with a masters degree, but what his degrees were in were not stated in the email.

As a young child, Suzuki and his family were sent to the Gila River Relocation Center in Arizona during WWII. Suzuki joined the U.S army and would be deployed in Germany from 1957-1959, according to the email.

Suzuki was also an artist, having many of his pieces featured in many exhibitions in the Los Angeles County area from 1957 to 2008.

Suzuki’s works were displayed in locations including Comara and Exodus Galleries, the Palos Verdes Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Art and most recently El Camino College in 2008, according to the email.

Suzuki is survived by his wife Gerry, his daughter Leslie, his grandson Calvin and many of his extended family members.