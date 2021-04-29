Former English professor dies at 84-years-old

Former English professor, Alexander S. Toth Jr., died in his Torrance home on Feb. 22 at the age of 84.

The announcement of Toth Jr.’s death was made by El Camino College Marketing and Communications via email on Tuesday, April 27.

Toth Jr. taught high school English before coming over to ECC, according to the email, where he taught a number of English classes from 1967 to 2001.