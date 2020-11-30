DUI safety forum, memorial will be held for late student baseball player

A DUI safety forum and memorial for a late El Camino College student will be held, including presentations about the dangers of drinking and driving, according to a school email sent out to students.

In addition to the presentations, the event will also provide resources, discussing safe alternative options to drinking and driving and have an open discussion for everyone to participate in.

The late Sladen Mohl, former ECC student and catcher for the ECC Warriors baseball team, will be honored at the event, as well.

On April 19, 2019, Mohl, 19-years-old, was killed by a 16-year-old female driver suspected of driving under the influence at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards.

The event will take place Dec. 2 on Zoom from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and is sponsored by the campus police department, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) and Athletics and Student Health Services.