El Camino College Union

EC baseball player killed in suspected-DUI traffic collision

By Omar Rashad|April 19, 2019

An El Camino College student and was killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs Thursday, April 18, authorities said.

At the intersection of Sepulveda and Hawthorne Boulevards, a 16-year-old female driver suspected of driving intoxicated ran a red light and collided into two vehicles after hitting 19-year-old EC student Sladen Mohl, according to a Torrance Police Department (TPD) press release.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and the intersection was temporarily closed.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured but Mohl sustained major injuries and was treated on the scene by responding Torrance Fire Department personnel.

Mohl was pronounced dead on the scene according to the TPD press release. Mohl was a catcher on the EC baseball team and wore No. 18.

Omar Rashad, Copy Editor

