County officials help voters with information and COVID-19 safety protocols

Sanitation procedures have been established to ensure safe and accessible voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar website.

Registered individuals can vote by mail, in person or by mail ballot drop-off.

Ballots can be picked up at designated county election offices, libraries, DMV offices or U.S. Post offices. Voting centers can also be found using the Los Angeles Registrar map.

Los Angeles County will be providing over 400 secure drop-off boxes throughout the county for individuals who decide to vote using mail ballot drop-off.

Registration is open and the deadline to register for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 19. No postage is necessary when voting by mail, but ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Oct.19.

Mayra Rios, 32, Secretary I with the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department, said that if an individual does not fully fill out their ballot, their vote still counts.

“Yes, your vote is still valid, I encourage all LA county residents to vote, voting is very important,” Rios said.

Voters can also track their ballots, check their status, and request information.

Rios added that she will be volunteering at a voting center and said she feels safe and all voting will be well.

“I do believe the county is taking measures of keeping the public safe when coming to voting centers. The last primary election, we provided hand sanitizer, and we wiped down the machines after every usage,” Rios said.

Janett Reyes, 35, Clerk for Los Angeles County, said the Registrar Recordings Office is doing everything to ensure the public’s safety of all voters who chose to vote in person.

“So, we are following all of the CDC guidelines to ensure that everything is sanitized and safe. [Los Angeles County] are providing everyone with the protective equipment,” Reyes said.

Reyes said that some voting centers in Los Angeles County will open for early voting on Oct. 24. All centers will open beginning Oct. 30 and will remain open until Nov.3.

El Camino College political science professor Joshua Casper suggests that individuals should use websites such as the Los Angeles County Registrar website and Vote.org as informative sources regarding the voting process.

“My first preparation would be, always check the Secretary of State website for California for the most accurate information. The Secretary of State in California and any state, is the one who oversees the election in that state,” Casper said.

ECC students can also use the Ballot Bowl page to register to vote and receive information on the voting process.

Individuals who need assistance with their mail-in ballots can find help through the Los Angeles County Registrar mail-in ballot page or call the Los Angeles county information line at (800) 815-2666.