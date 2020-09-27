ECC will begin its accreditation evaluation

As a part of the process in reaffirming El Camino’s accreditation, a peer review team will conduct a virtual site visit from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Employers, universities, colleges and licensing programs rely on accreditation to know the legitimacy of a student’s credentials.

As a member of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), El Camino College is evaluated every seven years on their efforts for improvements in quality of education and institutional standards.

The peer review team, lead by Dr. Whitney Yamamura, president of Folsom Lake College, will evaluate whether ECC meets certain standards and requirements for reaffirming its accreditation and verify further through an Institutional Self Evaluation Report (ISER).

This is the second step in the process of reaffirmation; the first step being the ISER. At the end of the site visit, the peer review team will create an External Evaluation Report which they will send to the ACCJC.

Open forums will be available during the visit for audience members to ask the peer review team questions.

The zoom information for the exit meeting and open forums have been sent out to students in an email from ECC.

For more information, follow El Camino’s Quick Guide to Accreditation.