Virtual University Fair will be held for students

The Virtual University Fair is a free live event that will help students learn more about university admissions requirements and their application process, according to a campus wide announcement on Canvas.

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Zoom and is being hosted by the Transfer Center.

Zoom links will be available for students on the day of the event to interact with universities of their choice. Students will be able to ask questions to university representatives and receive information on private and out of state schools.

During the live event, students will be able to connect with over 60 universities, which include USC, University of San Diego, UCLA , Arizona State University, amongst others.

The Transfer Center has provided resources and handouts on their college fair page for students to utilize. Transfer counselors and staff will also be available to discuss with students any questions or concerns .

For more information or to attend the event click here:

https://sites.google.com/view/fall2020universityfair