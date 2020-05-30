Virtual Pride week to offer game night, LGBTQIA+ resources

Party games, guest speakers and Netflix movies will be offered through virtual pride week at El Camino College from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5.

Hosted by The Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), together with the Safe Zone Project, the Student Development Office and Student Equity and Achievement Program, this event will also provide resources and prerecorded panels to celebrate 50 years of Pride in the United States.

This announcement comes months after the first ever LGBTQIA+ and allies conference at ECC was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the past, ECC’s programs have hosted several events offering LGBTQIA+ resources and support including a National Coming Out Day celebration on the Library Lawn last semester.

Last spring also saw the inaugural Pride Week at ECC launch with a large, colorful festival on campus that celebrated the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in which members of the LGBTQIA+ community fought back against police harassment.

For more information, including the list of events and how to join click here.

LGBTQIA+ resources:

South Bay LGBTQ Center

Know Your Rights

The National LGBTQ Scholarship Fund

Being an Ally

Changing Legal Name and Gender

LGBT National Hotline: (888) 843-4564

Trans Lifeline Hotline: (877) 565-8860