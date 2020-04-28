Donated produce, food to be distributed in drive-up event

Due to a recent donation from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, El Camino College will be holding a drive-up event in which produce and refrigerated foods will be distributed on Wednesday, April 29, according to an email sent out by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communication.

The Warrior Cupboard event will serve food for up to 200 students and their families at ECC’s Parking Lot B on Manhattan Beach Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, according to the email.

This event is similar to the drive-through distributions the Warrior Pantry has held twice a week since campus facilities were forced into online or remote service.

The Warrior Pantry offers drive-up distributions every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students with a valid ECC ID number, who are enrolled for the spring semester, and have submitted a Pantry Registration Form.

For more information on how to sign up or how to donate to the Warrior Pantry, visit here.