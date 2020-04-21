New partnership provides no cost immigration legal services for campus community

El Camino College is collaborating with nonprofit organization Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights (CHIRLA) to provide free legal services for the campus community, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

CHIRLA is working to provide undocumented students and workers with resources, including awareness of legal rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHIRLA also works to provide various legal services for unauthorized students and workers including compensation for those injured at work.

Community members can book an appointment to meet with CHIRLA here.

After scheduling an appointment, the individual will be contacted by a CHIRLA attorney for a full consultation, according to the email.

To learn more CHIRLA’s legal services, click here.

Immigrant Rights During Pandemic, according to CHIRLA

Medi-Cal:

California’s health program offers free or low cost health coverage to residents, However the following may also be eligible for Medi-Cal:

Green Card Holders ages of 19-64

California children under 19 regardless of immigration status

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients

Undocumented people and pregnant women are eligible for emergency Medi-Cal

Survivors of domestic violence

Individuals in the process of adjusting their legal status

Workers’ Rights and Unemployment Benefits:

Unauthorized or undocumented workers may be eligible for the following:



Paid Sick Leave

State Disability Insurance

Workers’ Compensation

Those with DACA, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or legal permanent residency may also qualify for:

Unemployment Insurance

State Disability Insurance

Paid Sick Leave and Paid Family Leave

Workers’ Compensation

Eviction:

Residents and businesses cannot be evicted for the inability to pay rent or have utilities cut off through May 31. CHIRLA is available to help residents with legal support on rent and utilities if landlords are not in compliance with L.A. County ordinances.