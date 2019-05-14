Former EC student and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant eliminated

Former El Camino College student Hunter Jones was eliminated during the premiere of the “The Bachelorette” Monday, May 13, on ABC.

Jones, who is a professional surfer, grew up in Westchester and was a film major during his time at EC.

Jones was chosen along with 29 other men to compete on the show’s 15th season and ultimately win the heart of bachelorette Hannah Brown.

The bachelors pulled out all the stops when introducing themselves to Brown.

One bachelor who sells boxes for a living and was referred to as “The Box King” on the show, made his grand entrance inside a large box, which he jumped out of.

But Jones kept it simple using his necktie to make his first impression.

“I thought maybe you could give me a hand and together we could tie the knot,” Jones said.

After Brown met all of the bachelors, she was able to spend a few additional moments alone with some of them, including Jones.

“I’m not looking for the perfect Hannah,” Jones said to Brown during their one-on-one conversation. “I want the fun, quirky, flirty…flaws and all.”

Despite sending one bachelor home early because he was dishonest about not having a girlfriend, Brown said that the bachelors made her feel special.

At the end of the night, a total of eight bachelors were sent home including Jones, leaving 22 bachelors to vie for the love of Brown.

The next episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ will be Monday, May 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.