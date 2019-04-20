Tools burglarized from construction site

Thousands of dollars of tools were stolen from the construction site of the new Administration Building Monday, March 4, authorities said.

El Camino College police Sgt. Gary Robertson said the theft was very well-organized and professional as the burglars dressed up as construction workers.

“The vehicle they brought and their physical appearance looked like they belong there,” Robertson said. “It wasn’t like me and you wandering in there off-duty, plain clothes, looking around like we’re lost, it was very well done.”

Roberston added he could not provide any more information as it is an ongoing investigation.

There have been several other incidents of people jumping the fence into the construction area or loitering including Tuesday, April 2, when a non-student jumped the fence into the construction site of the new Administration Building according to the most recent police beat.

The new Administration Building is expected to be ready in December.