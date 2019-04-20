The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under News, Top Stories

Tools burglarized from construction site

By Fernando Haro|April 20, 2019

The+construction+site+of+the+new+Administration+Building+April+20%2C+2019.+The+building+is+expected+to+be+ready+by+the+end+of+this+year.+Photo+credit%3A+Rosemary+Montalvo
Tools burglarized from construction site

The construction site of the new Administration Building April 20, 2019. The building is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Thousands of dollars of tools were stolen from the construction site of the new Administration Building Monday, March 4, authorities said.

El Camino College police Sgt. Gary Robertson said the theft was very well-organized and professional as the burglars dressed up as construction workers.

“The vehicle they brought and their physical appearance looked like they belong there,” Robertson said. “It wasn’t like me and you wandering in there off-duty, plain clothes, looking around like we’re lost, it was very well done.”

Roberston added he could not provide any more information as it is an ongoing investigation.

There have been several other incidents of people jumping the fence into the construction area or loitering including Tuesday, April 2, when a non-student jumped the fence into the construction site of the new Administration Building according to the most recent police beat.

The new Administration Building is expected to be ready in December.

About the Writer
Fernando Haro, News Editor

