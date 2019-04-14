Police Beat April 1 to 7

Monday, April 1, at 7:50 a.m.

A person was held at gunpoint by police officers in the South Gymnasium men’s locker room after someone reported they had seen a gun.



The person was searched and no weapons were found.

Monday, April 1, at 10:25 a.m.

El Camino College police detained a man in Parking Lot C after he climbed onto the hood of an ex-girlfriends car and began jumping up and down.

Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m.

Three people were stuck in an elevator in Parking Lot H for half an hour after Fujitec, the elevator company, could not send a technician right away.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to get them out.

Monday, April 1, at 3:30 p.m.

A staff member was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena after having difficulty breathing and experiencing chest pains.

Monday, April 1, at 4:40 p.m.

A student was transported to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains.



Tuesday, April 2, at 1:45 a.m.

A non-student was detained and given a 626 notification after they jumped the fence into the construction area of the new Administration Building.



Tuesday, April 2, at 7:25 a.m.

A person in possession of drugs was arrested and taken to the Torrance Police Department to be booked.

Tuesday, April 2, at 4 p.m.

A student in the Health Center agreed to be taken to a mental health facility after experiencing suicidal thoughts.



Wednesday, April 3, at 2:30 p.m.

A male student was found inside the women’s restroom in the Music Building after they claimed to be having an emergency.



The student showed police officers his camera roll to prove there were no perverse intentions. He was suspended from campus for 24-hours.

Thursday, April 4. at 9:25 a.m.

A student in the Special Resource Center was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Gardena after experiencing an allergic reaction.



Friday, April 5, at 12:40 p.m.

A former EC student went inside the Student Services Center Room 218 to ask if a female staff member wanted to have sex with him.

The former student left before police could come in contact with him.



