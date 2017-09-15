Club Rush promotes “safe spaces” and student involvement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This week, the El Camino campus Library Lawn was occupied by the biannual Club Rush event, where student-run clubs had the chance to promote a variety of different interests and beliefs.

An assortment of clubs inhabited the space giving students the opportunity to get involved with campus activities.

The Otaku Club founder and president Antonio Quiachon, 19, wants to create a safe environment for those who are interested in anime and gaming.

“Whoever joins the club becomes a part of the family and if they’re in distress or trouble we will try to help them,” Quiachon said. “We treat each other equally (in this club), it doesn’t matter what race or personality (type) you are because we all just want to have fun and share the same interests.”

Other clubs like the International Club also hope to advocate for inclusivity.

“We represent diversity and want to promote it on the El Camino College (campus),” club president Sean Ting said. “We want to make sure that people of different cultural backgrounds can feel that they’re included and that no one is left out. We welcome all students from different cultures. We don’t discriminate.”

The LGBTQ club reset their club with a new constitution in order to reword some of the dated terminology that acknowledged only those who identify as “gay” and “straight,” ignoring other sexual identities.

“It was very black and white and really there are different shades of everything, so with the new wording we use the big acronyms LGBTQIA2AA and as it evolves, the club will evolve,” Christian Rummler, 20, linguistics major, said. “Now we’re open to anything, if you want a safe space come to us.”

After a ten year hiatus, the revamped Black Student Union Club (BSU) reactivated the club and hope to offer an array of insightful topics for students interested in joining university tours and debates on social issues.

“Our goal is to have a more on campus presence, publicizing our events and have a connection with other cultural clubs to meet common grounds,” Bryant Odega, 20, director of Academic Affairs for the ASO, said.

Circle K Secretary Charlotte Vo, 19 and Membership Development & Education member Bryan Dinh, 19 hope students join as a way to participate in community service and “social events.”

“Circle K is a community service based organization and we have a lot of leadership opportunities which can really help boost a person’s resume,” Vo said.

Dinh added that the group often attend training conferences where club members have the chance to get more information about Circle K and “learn how to run their positions” in the club.

Information about these clubs and more can be found on the El Camino website.