Jackie Robinson lecture series to discuss diversity in education

The Jackie Robinson Arts & Humanities Lecture Series, focusing on difficulties Black people and other marginalized communities have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will host their first event on Feb. 25.

The lecture will discuss the current state of the nation, its impact on education and the benefits of attending historically Black colleges and universities.

Multiple poetry sessions and musical performances will be featured throughout the event hosted by Charles Reese, an actor in Amazon Prime’s, “Beauty and the Baller.”

The Jackie Robinson Lecture Series, presented by Pasadena City College, celebrates its 9th anniversary in an event that is dedicated to highlighting diversity, equity, and inclusion amongst students, faculty, and surrounding communities.

The first of the four-part Lecture Series will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 via Zoom. Students must register to attend.