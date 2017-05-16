Police Beat, March 22-25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wednesday, March 22 at 12:38 p.m. A female non-student was wandering the hallways on the second floor of the Art building talking to herself. When officers arrived at the scene, dispatched informed the officers she was on the southside of the Police Station. The subject was making statements to officers such as, “there are cannibals out there,” and “I’m here to investigate the scene.” She was transported to MLK Exodus Mental Health Center for psychological evaluation.

Wednesday, March 22 at 12:45 p.m. A female student was experiencing an asthma attack on the Life Science patio. Paramedics were notified and immediately arrived on the scene. She was transported to Gardena Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, March 22 at 12:45 p.m. Two male staff members filed a theft report and stated that some of their property was stolen from one of the offices located in the Stadium. This case will be forward to the Detective for a follow up investigation.

Thursday, March 23 at 3:00 a.m. A male non-student was loitering around the area of the Planetarium. The officer located the subject in Lot B and detained him pending further investigation. The subject had a $50,000 warrant issued out of the LA County Sheriff’s Department for a DUI. The officer issued him a citation for the warrant and released him.

Thursday, March 23 at 10:57 a.m. A male student injured his shoulder while participating in his PE basketball class. An officer responded to his injury in the Student Health Center. Paramedics were notified and arrived at the scene. He was transported to the Little Company of Mary Hospital. It is noted that the instructor was present at the time of the incident.

Thursday, March 23 at 5:06 p.m. A female student filed a theft report for a stolen laptop that was inside of her locker in the women’s locker room. The student further stated that she placed and locked her lock but it would open sometimes without inputting the combination. The combination lock did not appear to be tampered with but not the lock was not functioning correctly.

Thursday, March 23 at 5:36 p.m. A male student reported a hit and run. He stated when he returned to his vehicle located on the fifth level of Lot H he discovered a damaged front fender on the passenger side of his vehicle. The fender sustained minor damages. The officer reviewed footage from the surveillance cameras in the area but was not able to find any useful footage.

Friday, March 25 at 4:24 p.m. A male student reported a hit and run. The student stated when he returned to his vehicle in Lot H on the ramp between the second and third level he discovered damage to his right side fender. The fender sustained very minor damage.