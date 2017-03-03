Police Beat Feb. 21-24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:07 a.m. A female, non-student, was stopped by an officer for an unsafe maneuver while driving. The traffic stop took place in Lot A, when the officer checked her name he found that she was driving with a suspended license. The officer issued her a citation for a suspended license and she was then released.



Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 11:09 a.m. A male student fell to the ground and struck the left side of his head on the concrete after having a seizure while walking near Campus Deli. The paramedics were notified immediately and he was transported to a hospital. El Camino Police Chief Micheal Trevis wanted to thank all the students who participated in helping the student while he was experiencing a medical episode.

“Thank you, I appreciate the help, it shows me that students do care to help each other,” he said.



Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2:55 p.m. A male student started feeling dizzy while sitting in his class which was located in Room 348 of the Arts and Behavioral Science Building. The instructor asked the student if he needed any medical assistance, the student replied and said yes. The instructor then notified ECPD. The paramedics were notified, but the student declined to be transported to a hospital, because he began to feel better, and said he will make an appointment with his personal medical doctor.



Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:55 p.m. Two students, one male and female, were issued a citation and referred to the Director of Student Development after taking a utility cart for a “joyride.” The missing cart belonged to a facilities department staff member who said the cart was parked near the Math Business Allied Health Building. After searching the campus, officers found the cart parked in Lot F that was occupied by the two students.



Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11:22 a.m. A student sprained her ankle while stepping down from a raised platform inside of the classroom in PE Room 52. She was escorted to the Health Center by a cadet in a golf court. The instructor was present during the incident.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 12:10 p.m. A female student was feeling severe abdominal pain. The officers responded to the medical aid call coming from the Health Center and notified the paramedics who were immediately notified. She was then transported to a hospital.



Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2:07 p.m. A male, non-student, was stopped by an officer on suspicion of stealing one or both of the bicycles he had with him. The stop occurred in the 15400 Block of Crenshaw Boulevard. The officer detained the male and began investigating to make sure the bicycles were not stolen. He ran the serial numbers on the bicycles and checked the cable locks to make sure they were not tampered with. Both bicycles and locks were approved, but the male had a $10,000 warrant issued out of Long Beach Police Department for a municipal code violation. The officer then issued him a citation for the warrant and released him.



Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:55 p.m. A male, non-student, collided into an El Camino College District Van which was parked in Lot J. The van was occupied by a male track team coach and a female track team member. The driver, who collided with the van, seemed disoriented and appeared to be suffering from an unknown medical condition, which was later determined by a doctor that he was suffering from a low blood sugar insulin reaction. The two occupants were not harmed. Once the patient was released he was transported to LA County Jail for a No Bail warrant issued out of LAPD for burglary.