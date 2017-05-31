Twins find differences in identity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

People often spend their entire lives searching for a companion, best friend, someone who will always be there for them.

Someone who they can compete with, confide in, and motivate to be their very best. Luckily for twins Stephanie and Stacey Macias, 20, nursing majors, they were born with “a built in best friend.”

“She means a lot to me because without her I wouldn’t be who I am,” Stacey said.

As similar as they may be, both studious, disciplined, sweet, caring and having a mutual love for children, Stephanie pursuing a career as a Pediatric travel nurse, while Stacey wishes to tend to premature babies as a Neonatal nurse.

“They have a special bond,” Amber Alvarez, best friend, 19, said. “They’ve shown me what true friendship is.”

The Macias twins grew up doing everything together, from dressing alike as kids and helping each other get out of trouble to studying together in college and even volunteering at the same hospital.

All their time together molded them into family driven young ladies, with fearless attitudes, which compliment their naturally good spirits.

Genuine people can be hard to come by, but when around, they always have a positive impact.

“They make me a better person,” Lauren Patterson, 19, friend, said. “They don’t hate anyone, they love everyone and they’re not judgmental at all.”

They have an unique ability to remain independent even with many of the same interest; they have separate identities.

Stephanie is a vegan who is described as being “more hippie-like,” Stacey could never be vegan because she loves cheese, and she is described as being “more girly.”

Their sister Gilda said that the only thing that they’ve ever done by themselves is get a job.

“I felt obligated, because we’re twins, since (Stephanie applied for a job),” Stacey said.

Stephanie added that she never got the job that she applied for.

They influence everyone around them in a positive way. Their passion for helping others brings joy to the hearts of many, their vibrant spirits brings life to and illuminates others; their dedication to family and school resonates, never going unnoticed.

At the end of the day the sister’s are still together at the hip and continue to be push each other to be their best.

“I like to think we have an inseparable bond,” Stephanie said.