Bloom into the graduation season with the Top 5 flower shops near El Camino College

An orange and white rose bouquet with yellow flowers is displayed at Bloom De Fleurs in Torrance on April 20, 2023. (Ash Hallas | Warrior Life)

With the upcoming graduating season, many El Camino students are looking for the best place to get graduation leis. Warrior Life went out to find the best flower shops within 5 miles of El Camino College. From low prices to customizing, these five flower shops provide multiple services that accommodate any graduating student.

1. Kiku Florist and Gifts

This hole-in-the-wall shop is most known for their flower arrangements during graduation season. Only 1.8 miles away from El Camino College, this flower shop is a hot spot for all graduating students because of their price range being $30 to $100 depending on the requested flowers.

Address: 16511 S. Western Ave., Gardena, CA 90247

Phone: (310) 327-3034

Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

2. Bloom De Fleurs

The bright gold combined with the white walls of the flower shop make you feel like royalty. Every lei is made to order because Bloom De Fleurs orders the flowers that are requested. This flower shop is great if you are looking for personalized gifts, have a specific floral arrangement in mind and is conveniently 2 miles from El Camino College.

Address: 2140 Artesia Blvd., Ste. O, Torrance, CA 90504

Phone: (310) 308-9117

Hours: Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

3. J Flowers

The freshness of the flowers in J Flowers will give you the sense of walking in an open field only 3 miles from El Camino College. J Flowers provides leis and hand-tied bouquets wrapped in paper from Korea, perfect for graduation. With flowers at every price point, J Flowers promotes their ability to accommodate any price range a customer has.

Address: 2708 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Phone: (310) 374-1596

Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

4. The Gardena Florist

Being 2.7 miles from El Camino College, The Gardena Florist is a small family business. The shop emanates a strong smell of earthy and floral tones and the owner Sung Chang greets you with a warm smile and immediately stops what he’s doing to assist you. This is the place to go to if you’re looking for great customer service.

Address: 1022 W. 164th St., Gardena, CA 90247

Phone: (310) 327-9717

Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday: CLOSED

5. Milieu Florals

A professional look with a neutral-toned aesthetic will make you wonder if this store is a flower shop. Inside is a large open space with shelves full of finished bouquets, candles, vases and Chapstick – all sold in one store. Only 3.2 miles from El Camino College, it will leave you in a place that provides workshops and gives you the ability to create your own floral arrangements.

Address: 18545 S. Western Ave., Torrance, CA 90248

Phone: (424) 329-0097

Hours: Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday-Monday: CLOSED

Editor’s Note: