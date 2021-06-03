Top 5 Asian owned eats

Sushi sumo is another restaurant currently only offering outdoor dining. This restaurant serves the freshest sushi with amazing flavors. The Steve’s roll (left) and The Gardena roll (right) are two of the most popular rolls at Sushi Sumo. (Elisa Albarran/ Warrior Life)

From fusion to authentic dishes, Asian cuisine has an inclusion of many different flavors and options to try out. No need for far travels, here are some local Asian owned eats near El Camino.

1.Azumas

This restaurant is well known by Gardena locals. Azumas is a small hole in the wall restaurant that is a must try. They are known for their giant portions and authentic Japanese dishes. They are also known for their shrimp and vegetable tempura that can be ordered as a combo or on the side with any entree. Currently only offering outdoor seating.

Price: $16-$18

Address: 16123 S Western Ave, Gardena

Contact: (310) 532-8623

Hours: Monday-Friday (11:00 AM- 2:00PM, 4:00PM-9:30PM)

Saturday-Sunday (4:00PM- 9:30 PM)

Instagram: azuma.japanese.restaurant

2.Lee’s Tofu

Tofu softened to perfection in a delicious spiced broth. Lee’s Tofu has so many options of tofu soup. With a range from mild to extra spicy, you can pick the level of spice in your broth. They even offer both meat and fully vegan and vegetarian tofu options. This dish comes with rice and multiple sides of pickled vegetables. Lee’s is currently offering both indoor and outdoor seating.

Prices: $10- $20

Address: 1743 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Contact: (310) 323-0006

Hours: Monday-Sunday (11:00 AM- 3:00PM, 4:00PM- 9:00PM)

Website: www.leestofu.com

3.Sushi Sumo

This is a fun and interactive experience with an amazing vibe. A conveyor belt style sushi restaurant where chefs make the food in front of you. This spot is filled with a local vibe. The walls of the restaurant are covered in polaroid photos of customer visits from the last decade. Customers enjoy searching for their photos to show to their friends and family when visiting Sushi Sumo.

Prices: $10- $20

Address: 1831 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Contact: (310) 516-0499

Hours: Monday- Thursday(11:30AM- 2:30PM, 5:00PM- 9:00PM)

Friday- Saturday (11:30AM- 2:30PM, 5:00PM- 10:00PM)

Sunday (4:00PM-9:00PM)

Instagram: suishi_sumo_gardena

4.Gardena bowl

Gardena Bowl is a local bowling alley and coffee shop. A diner style restaurant that serves way more than coffee but a fusion of Japanese and American food. Gardena bowl is known for its fried rice with a choice of meat. Chashu fried rice is a popular menu item, pork is marinated and cooked in a sweet and tangy sauce. It is then added to the seasoned fried rice. Currently, the bowling alley is closed due to the pandemic yet the coffee shop is keeping Gardena Bowl alive.

Price: $10- $15

Address: 15707 S. Vermont Ave, Gardena

Contact: (310) 532-0820

Hours: Monday- Sunday (8:00 AM- 9:00 PM)

Website: Gardenabowlcoffeeshop.com

5. Furaibo

Furaibo is a Japanese restaurant known for their wings. The wings are double fried for that perfect crispy texture. This is a popular dish that many customers rave about. The servings at this restaurant are perfect for someone looking to try new foods. Small enough portions to try multiple dishes without getting too full.

Prices: $15- $25

Address: 1741 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena

Contact: (310) 329-9441

Hours: Monday-Sunday (11:30 AM- 2:00PM, 5:00PM-8:30PM)

Website: www.furaibos.com