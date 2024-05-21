The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Sushi on a Budget: Top five grocery store California Rolls

By Amanda NiebergallMay 21, 2024

With prices rising and options seemingly being reduced to fast food for a cheap and timely lunch, finding something new and quick to eat can be difficult. It’s tough to do this if you want something like sushi, which is typically eaten at sit-down restaurants. Grocery stores are the last place you might expect to find a great sushi roll, but they are home to some of the best and quickest rolls at your convenience.

1. Whole Foods

The Whole Foods crab meat California Roll is $11.49.
The Whole Foods crab meat California Roll is $11.49.

Poached salmon ($10.99), crunchy shrimp tempura ($14.99), and spicy salmon avocado ($11.49) are just a few of the many flavorful rolls you can grab. There is even a mango yuzu California roll ($12.49) and a plant-based tuna California roll ($14.49). Their crab meat California roll is made with real crab and has a great blend of savory flavors. It is salty and tastes of real quality, so the price is reasonable for eight pieces ($11.49).

Address: 2655 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (310) 257-8700

Website: wholefoodsmarket.com

Instagram: @wholefoods

2. Ralphs

The Ralphs California salad roll is $6.99.
The Ralphs California salad roll is $6.99.

Fluffy rice and perfectly portioned rolls come from Ralphs. Their California salad roll is the perfect bite and price ($6.99). This roll is mouth watering with the flavorful, creamy crab and avocado. You also get the most bang for your buck, with a whopping ten pieces for a small price.

Address: 5035 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (310) 378-0295

Website: ralphs.com

Instagram: @ralphsgrocery

3. Smart & Final

The Smart and Final California roll is $7.95.
The Smart and Final California roll is $7.95.

Watch out– these rolls are seriously thick. Packed to the brim with crab and huge cut rolls, the crab is sweet and the amount of rice on the roll makes this a heaping delight. This roll comes with eight pieces ($7.95).

Address: 1516 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone number: (310) 540-6157

Website: smartandfinal.com

Instagram: @smartfinal

4. Vons

The Vons California roll is $7.49.
The Vons California roll is $7.49.

Vons offers a perfectly balanced California roll with a great amount of each ingredient. The cucumber and avocado are perfect, and the rice is delicate. The roll comes in nine pieces ($7.49). You can’t go wrong with this standard selection.

Address: 245 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone number: (310) 378-7434

Website: vons.com

Instagram: @vons

5. Sprouts

The Sprouts California roll is $7.99.
The Sprouts California roll is $7.99.

These rolls come with sesame seeds, which are absent in the other stores’ options. The roll is crispy and crunchy and this is the only place to have whole pieces of crab ($7.99). Sprouts also has sushi on Wednesdays, where select rolls are only $5. This is a deal to take advantage of.

Address: 4230 Pacific Coast Highway California 1, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (424) 903-7062

Website: sprouts.com

Instagram: @sprouts

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life Magazine
Illustration by Leyna Kobayashi
My head is killing me… No, Really
Steph Ishimatsu models the wardrobe essentials from the Warrior Closet. (Warrior Life | Delfino Camacho)
Head-to-toe: Affordable essentials available at the Warrior Closet
El Camino Colleges boxing instructor Rachel Pittock demonstrates a punching combo with a student on Thursday, March 21. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Punching Barriers: A coach's plan to take El Camino boxing to the national stage
Illustration by Kim McGill
Building Bonds: How the fading memory of my mother made me grow closer to my nephew
With a bat in hand and a mitt in the other, ECC freshman catcher Anahi Pintado takes the softball field hours before their Tuesday afternoon game against East Los Angeles College on April 9. Pintado, a junior national softball player for Mexico has competed in the PanAmerican and World Cup. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
Eyeing a field of dreams: Softball standout sets sights on the Olympics
Sharonda Barksdale and student athlete Chance Williams embrace on the Murdock Stadium bleachers on April 25. Basic Needs Coordinator Barksdale first met Williams when he was looking for help enrolling to El camino College. Williams credits Barksdale with helping him not just with his education but with life. (Delfino Camacho | Warrior Life)
Sharonda Barksdale is all about the basics

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in