Sushi on a Budget: Top five grocery store California Rolls

With prices rising and options seemingly being reduced to fast food for a cheap and timely lunch, finding something new and quick to eat can be difficult. It’s tough to do this if you want something like sushi, which is typically eaten at sit-down restaurants. Grocery stores are the last place you might expect to find a great sushi roll, but they are home to some of the best and quickest rolls at your convenience.

1. Whole Foods

Poached salmon ($10.99), crunchy shrimp tempura ($14.99), and spicy salmon avocado ($11.49) are just a few of the many flavorful rolls you can grab. There is even a mango yuzu California roll ($12.49) and a plant-based tuna California roll ($14.49). Their crab meat California roll is made with real crab and has a great blend of savory flavors. It is salty and tastes of real quality, so the price is reasonable for eight pieces ($11.49).

Address: 2655 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (310) 257-8700

Website: wholefoodsmarket.com

Instagram: @wholefoods

2. Ralphs

Fluffy rice and perfectly portioned rolls come from Ralphs. Their California salad roll is the perfect bite and price ($6.99). This roll is mouth watering with the flavorful, creamy crab and avocado. You also get the most bang for your buck, with a whopping ten pieces for a small price.

Address: 5035 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (310) 378-0295

Website: ralphs.com

Instagram: @ralphsgrocery

3. Smart & Final

Watch out– these rolls are seriously thick. Packed to the brim with crab and huge cut rolls, the crab is sweet and the amount of rice on the roll makes this a heaping delight. This roll comes with eight pieces ($7.95).

Address: 1516 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone number: (310) 540-6157

Website: smartandfinal.com

Instagram: @smartfinal

4. Vons

Vons offers a perfectly balanced California roll with a great amount of each ingredient. The cucumber and avocado are perfect, and the rice is delicate. The roll comes in nine pieces ($7.49). You can’t go wrong with this standard selection.

Address: 245 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Phone number: (310) 378-7434

Website: vons.com

Instagram: @vons

5. Sprouts

These rolls come with sesame seeds, which are absent in the other stores’ options. The roll is crispy and crunchy and this is the only place to have whole pieces of crab ($7.99). Sprouts also has sushi on Wednesdays, where select rolls are only $5. This is a deal to take advantage of.

Address: 4230 Pacific Coast Highway California 1, Torrance, CA 90505

Phone number: (424) 903-7062

Website: sprouts.com

Instagram: @sprouts