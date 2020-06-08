Instagram Recipes To Try During Quarantine

The morning commute to El Camino College is no more and 7:45 a.m. classes have ceased. Alarms are still set for an early wake-up call, but now I find myself relentlessly scrolling on my iPhone in bed searching for Instagram worthy recipes.

Tap bookmark. Saved. Plant-based recipes.

Here are some recipes I have found during quarantine that are quick and easy.

One Pan Spaghetti

All-in-one pan dinner by Ferdinand Beck of “veganisfood” makes after dinner clean up a breeze. It is like your “Mom’s spaghetti,” but better with a homemade pasta sauce and your favorite vegetables.

Ingredients

One pack (500g) of whole grain spaghetti

2 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp seasoning (I used oregano)

1 tbsp dried herbs (I used dried basil)

1 package of diced tomato

half package of tomato sauce

1 zucchini

1 head of broccoli

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

3 cups of water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Place the uncooked spaghetti in a baking dish, large enough to fit the spaghetti. Add the olive oil, garlic, onions, seasonings and herbs. Use your hands or a pair of tongs to toss and evenly distribute the ingredients. Add the tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, water tomato sauces on top of the spaghetti and toss it again using the tongs to evenly coat the spaghetti with sauce and vegetables. Sprinkle dairy-free cheese on top to cover the spaghetti.

Bake uncovered in the oven for about 45-55 minutes or until the top is browned and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and garnish with basil and vegan cheese or more nutritional yeast.

Cut into squares to serve.

Dalgona Coffee

From TikTok fad to a viral sensation on all media platforms, South Korea’s “dalgona” or “whipped coffee” is essentially an upside-down cappuccino. Instagram account “sovegan” with 312k followers shows viewers how easy and affordable this viral drink truly is.

Ingredients

2 tbsp instant coffee (I used freeze dried instant coffee, but any instant coffee will work)

2 tbsp granulated sugar (Alternative sweeteners do work – I used monk fruit sweetener- but make sure the sweetener is not too fine as it will not create the “whip.”)

2 tbsp hot water (I have used both hot and cold water, but hot works best.)

1tsp vanilla extract (I omit this because of the sweetness of the sugar, but if you are not a fan of some “bitterness” try using the extract.)

Oat Milk (any milk will do, but my favorite is unsweetened almond milk for a little nutty flavor.)

Ice Cubes

Instructions

Add instant coffee, sugar, vanilla extract and hot water to a mixing bowl using an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes or until the liquid thickens.

Once you’ve made your frothy top for your Dalgona coffee, fill a glass about 2/3 with milk and a few ice cubes.

*A regular whisk can be used, but be prepared for 10 minutes of whisking.

Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Carleigh Bodrug of Instagram account “plantyou” takes a not-so-average spin on breakfast, turning what is usually a dessert, into a quick and wholesome meal. This recipe is pantry friendly and also a nice addition to any mid-morning study break.

Ingredients

2 ½ cups rolled oats

1 ¼ cups pureed pumpkin

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix thoroughly. Form the mixture into 10 cookies onto a baking sheet. Bake at 350F for 10 minutes.

* The cookies can be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days and reheated for about 15-20 seconds.