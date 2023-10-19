The student news site of El Camino College

Men’s soccer dominates Compton College extending win streak to 11 games

By Nasai RivasOctober 19, 2023
El Camino College and Compton College soccer players scramble for the ball during the men's match at the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 17. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino College and Compton College soccer players scramble for the ball during the men’s match at the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 17. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

El Camino College midfielder Ty Kerns opened the game by setting up the Warriors for a corner kick.

Kerns kicked the ball to Warriors midfielder Charlie Cazares who passed it off to midfielder Franco De Luna.

De Luna strikes, and makes the goal, giving the El Camino’s men’s soccer team its first goal of the Oct. 17 game against the Compton College TarTars just 15 minutes into the first half.

The Warriors would end up scoring seven more goals giving them an 8-0 win against the TarTars to extend their winning streak to 11.

“[The most challenging part of the game] is in the beginning where the intensity is high,” De Luna said. “We ended up scoring first, that was good for us.”

This would be De Luna’s second goal of the season.

The first goal was followed by a shot by El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia but it fell wide. Mejia attempted another shot but it was blocked by Compton’s defense.

Warriors Midfielder Juan Gomez, number 5, attempts to lob the ball to his teammate in hopes Compton Midfielder Luis Gutierrez Jr, number 30, doesn't deflect the pass. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)
Warriors Midfielder Juan Gomez, number 5, attempts to lob the ball to his teammate in hopes Compton Midfielder Luis Gutierrez Jr, number 30, doesn't deflect the pass. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)

After Compton got the ball back, TarTars midfielder Bryant Santos struck the ball at El Camino’s goal but the shot went too high.

The remainder of the first half saw multiple goal attempts by El Camino but all fell short or were blocked by the Compton defense.

In turn, El Camino’s defense blocked many shot attempts made by Compton.

“I think we [had] the quality to score more goals in that first half,” El Camino coach Micheal Jacobson said.

As the first half ended, the Warriors ramped up offensively, putting pressure on the TarTars’ defense but attempts made by El Camino midfielders Justin Ramirez and Rinnosuke Nemto missed Compton’s net.

Going into the second half El Camino scored within the first minute, after an assist from Ramirez to Mejia ended in a goal making the score 2-0.

“I needed us to get ahead, I wanted to score goals and play my role on the team,” Mejia said.

Compton managed to block two shot attempts from El Camino as the game went on.

El Camino would score their third goal in the 54th minute with forward Marvin Gamez scoring with an assist from Nemoto.

Warriors forward Emiliano Amaro would score the fourth goal with help from Ramirez, making the score 4-0.

Juan Gomez, number 5, attempts a penalty kick during the Oct. 17 home game against Compton College. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)
Juan Gomez, number 5, attempts a penalty kick during the Oct. 17 home game against Compton College. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)

Shortly after Compton fouled an El Camino player, De Luna attempted a penalty kick. He scored the kick giving the Warriors their fifth goal of the game.

El Camino defender Diego Martinez would score again just a few minutes later with an assist from defender Issac Machua, making the score 6-0.

With an assist from midfielder Larry Valle and Machua, El Camino defender Orlando Valencia-Jim hit the ball for the Warriors’ seventh goal.

The eighth and final goal of the game was completed by El Camino forward Diego Garcia with help from Martinez, ending the game in an 8-0 shutout victory for El Camino.

El Camino Warriors Forward, number 11, Jovanny Media celebrates with Forward Marvin Gamez, number 29. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)
El Camino Warriors Forward, number 11, Jovanny Media celebrates with Forward Marvin Gamez, number 29. (The Union | Renzo Arnazzi)

With this win the Warriors remain the number one team in the Junior College Division III according to rankings by United Soccer Coaches, the Warriors have had the No. 1 spot for the last three polls on the rankings.

“[El Camino] won the league for sure, other teams couldn’t beat [them],” Compton defender and captain Erick Quevedo said.

Next Game
El Camino vs. LA Harbor College
@ El Camino
Date: Friday, Oct. 20
Time: 2 p.m.
