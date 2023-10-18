El Camino women’s soccer dominates in a shutout win to extend win streak

El Camino forward Allison Sibley had a plan going into the match against the Compton College TarTars.

Sibley has netted three hat tricks this season.

“Today is going to be the fourth,” she said

While ultimately Sibley was not able to get her fourth hat trick, she would score two out of three goals during the Oct. 17 home game. With a final score of 3-0, the El Camino College women’s soccer team claimed its fourth straight win.

Speaking before the game, El Camino defender, Jayd Lupoli-Sweet, said it was going to be a comfortable match for the Warriors.

“I think we’re going to be all over them, in the most respectful way possible,” she said.

The Warriors had reason to be confident, the team’s previous match was a 9-0 blowout against East Los Angeles College. The Warriors’ last three matches were all wins, with the team scoring 16 goals combined.

Compton’s goalkeeper Nayeli Sanchez worked overtime during the game. The Warriors didn’t let her get a moment’s rest, just 17 seconds into the game El Camino forward Ashley Ruiz attempted a goal.

“[Our goalkeeper] was good… making some big saves,” Compton coach Jose Garcia said.

The Warriors had 29 shots, 18 of them on goal, forcing Sanchez to make 14 saves.

El Camino women’s soccer coach Anton Arrache, said his team created a lot of chances but wasn’t efficient in front of goal.

“I think we struggled,” Arrache said. “Credit to Compton, their keeper was exceptional.”

El Camino’s first goal wouldn’t come until their 11th attempt in the 27th minute. It was Ruiz’s fifth attempt on the game and fourth goal for the season.

Garcia commended the Compton defense for being organized. The TarTars’ defense forced seven offsides from the Warriors, six of them in the first half.

“The girls have been fighting every single game, even though we haven’t had a lot of subs,” Garcia said. “A lot of them have played injured, a lot of them have played hurt, but they don’t give up.”

The Warriors’ second goal came in the 63rd minute, through a cross from forward Natalie Rodriguez to Sibley who put it on the back of the net.

“One of the dangers that we had from El Camino was that they have played wide and have quality crosses and that’s how [they] scored two goals in the second half,” Garcia said.

El Camino’s game-winning third goal came from forward Catherine Curwood-Wagner’s cross for Sibley’s 20th goal of the season. The Warriors dominating performance ended in a shutout victory.

Despite scoring two, Sibley was disappointed with her first half.

“First half was a little rocky for the whole team collectively but me, personally… And I was missing shots and chances,” Sibley said.

She had five shots in the first half before getting subbed off in the 27th minute. Two of them were saved by the goalkeeper, while the others were wide, high, or blocked.

She is currently ranked 8th in the conference for goals.

Sibley was fielded in again when the match resumed after the half.

“Second half came out and we put on a performance and I just finished my chances,” she said.

Coach Arrache said he was happy with the win but not with their first half.

“[We had a] pretty individualistic performance in the first half and a bit more team-oriented in the second,” he said.