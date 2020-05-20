ECC sweeps spring Coach of the Year honors

El Camino College coaches won their first-ever men and women spring coaches of the year awards on Monday, May 18 via virtual conference call between athletic directors.

The South Coast Conference (SCC) athletic directors decided to select separate fall and spring coaches of the year for both genders for the first time in conference history.

After taking the award last year, baseball head coach Nate Fernley makes it back-spring Coach of the Year awards as women’s beach volleyball head coach Le Valley Pattison won the women’s SCC spring Coach of the Year award.

ECC athletic director’s response to the Coach of the Year honors:

Congrats to Nate Fernley & @LeValley2020 on the award, but I know both of you would give it up in a second to be able to finish your season. We will be back & I can’t wait to see what you & your phenomenal S-A’s do next season! @elcobaseball @ECC_BeachVB @elcaminocollege https://t.co/cRirIo39F2 — Colin Preston (@ColinP_Preston) May 19, 2020

Pattison led the women’s beach volleyball team to a 10-1 record and was the No. 1 ranked team in state on American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll before the season was canceled.

Fernley coached the baseball team to a 16-6 record and a 10-1 record in conference and ended the season on an eight-game winning streak.

“It is special to receive the award because it recognizes the hard work the players put into the craft of the game,” Pattison said. “I would have rather of played the season instead of receiving the award since the players deserve it.”