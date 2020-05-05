Athletic programs face cuts due to financial fallouts from coronavirus pandemic

Sports have been the blood and soul of universities across the nation, generating millions of dollars in profits for these institutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left athletic programs on the fringes of when sports-related activities will resume and has forced universities to make cuts to sports teams they deem unessential.

One of the latest instances occurred when the University of Cincinnati cut its men’s soccer team amid the uncertainty of when the season would start.

It is the second major college to cut an entire sports team after Old Dominion University cut its wrestling program in April, in efforts to recover from the loss of revenue due to the cancellation of spring sports seasons.

The pandemic may be the catalyst for some athletic directors to make cuts at colleges, as other athletic programs may follow suit in negating the loss of revenue this year.