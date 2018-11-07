The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Soccer, Fall Sports

Women’s soccer team shutout again, Falcons hand Warriors a 12-0 loss

By Alexa KinoshitaNovember 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the second to last game of the season, the El Camino Warriors took a 12-0 loss to the Cerritos College Falcons.

El Camino’s 13th loss of the season took place at the Cerritos College home field yesterday.

In an effort to defend the goals earned by the Falcons, EC goalies Christina Johnson, (No. 0) and Rosemary Montalvo (No. 1) were able to stop 12 shots from entering the net.

However, the Warriors were not able to save the goals shot by the Falcons’ Natalie Garcia (No. 5), Mayela Medina (No. 7), Sydney Carr (No. 10), Serena Camacho (No. 11), Valeria Corrilo (No.13), and Claudia Paz (No. 17).

“After an extremely poor first half performance, I was more impressed with the effort put in by the team in the second half,” EC head coach, John Britton, said.

The Warriors last game of the season will be at El Camino College on Friday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. against the Pasadena City Panthers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California C...

Men’s and women’s cross country teams qualify for the State Championships

On Friday, Nov. 2, the men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Southern California Regional Championships, CCCAA, which took place at Do...

Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

Other stories filed under Soccer

Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California C...

Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Women’s soccer team falls at home against Long Beach City College
Women’s soccer team falls at home against Long Beach City College
Men’s soccer team score three goals in win over Chaffey College
Men’s soccer team score three goals in win over Chaffey College
The student news site of El Camino College
Women’s soccer team shutout again, Falcons hand Warriors a 12-0 loss