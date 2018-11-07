Women’s soccer team shutout again, Falcons hand Warriors a 12-0 loss

In the second to last game of the season, the El Camino Warriors took a 12-0 loss to the Cerritos College Falcons.

El Camino’s 13th loss of the season took place at the Cerritos College home field yesterday.

In an effort to defend the goals earned by the Falcons, EC goalies Christina Johnson, (No. 0) and Rosemary Montalvo (No. 1) were able to stop 12 shots from entering the net.

However, the Warriors were not able to save the goals shot by the Falcons’ Natalie Garcia (No. 5), Mayela Medina (No. 7), Sydney Carr (No. 10), Serena Camacho (No. 11), Valeria Corrilo (No.13), and Claudia Paz (No. 17).

“After an extremely poor first half performance, I was more impressed with the effort put in by the team in the second half,” EC head coach, John Britton, said.

The Warriors last game of the season will be at El Camino College on Friday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. against the Pasadena City Panthers.