Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California Community College Athletic Association

“We had a good game plan but the game plan went out the window in the first 2 to 3 minutes,” EC head coach Michael Jacobson said. “They scored on a set piece.”

EC went into the second half down 1-0.

EC kept the same game plan, Jacobson said, but Cerritos kept the pressure.

Cerritos went on to score four goals in the second half, giving them a 5-0 win.

“You can’t blink against a team like Cerritos,” Jacobson said.

Despite the loss, the chance at a playoff spot and a winning season has kept the team optimistic.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” Jacobson said. “Hopefully we finish with a winning record because we haven’t done that in years.”

EC will play it’s last game of the regular season on Friday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. They will be taking on Pasadena City at home.