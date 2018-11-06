The student news site of El Camino College

Sports, Soccer, Fall Sports

Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

By Fernando HaroNovember 6, 2018

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California Community College Athletic Association

“We had a good game plan but the game plan went out the window in the first 2 to 3 minutes,” EC head coach Michael Jacobson said. “They scored on a set piece.”

EC went into the second half down 1-0.

EC kept the same game plan, Jacobson said, but Cerritos kept the pressure.

Cerritos went on to score four goals in the second half, giving them a 5-0 win.

“You can’t blink against a team like Cerritos,” Jacobson said.

Despite the loss, the chance at a playoff spot and a winning season has kept the team optimistic.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” Jacobson said. “Hopefully we finish with a winning record because we haven’t done that in years.”

EC will play it’s last game of the regular season on Friday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. They will be taking on Pasadena City at home.

Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Women’s soccer team falls at home against Long Beach City College
Men’s soccer team score three goals in win over Chaffey College
