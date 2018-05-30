EC baseball player eats crickets for good luck.

It all started as a prank that became a superstitious routine for the EC Warriors Baseball team.

The prank began when Warrior player Zack Findlay found a dead cricket and threw it at his teammate Jerry Granillo.

Teammate Joseph Brazil joined the fun by challenging Findlay, “You wont eat that cricket,” said Brazil. Findlay at first said “no”. Brazil asked him again this time betting Findlay 15 dollars to eat the dead cricket.

Findlay still denied his offer.

Brazil returned to the team meeting with the dead cricket challenging Findley again this time in front of the whole team.

As the team cheered him on, Findlay was persuaded to eat the cricket.

“Findlay, every time we win in playoffs, you’ll have to eat one extra cricket,” said Coach Nathan Fernley.

After devouring the first cricket, the Warriors defeated Moorpark College. The next weekend the superstition was kept alive when two crickets were devoured and the Warriors eliminated Cerritos College. After the consumption of three crickets, the superstition failed to yield its magic when the Warriors played Orange Coast College in the Southern California Sectionals.

The Warriors finished the year two games shy of making it to the CCCAA state championships.

“I believe we will strongly keep the superstition alive for next year’s playoffs just hopefully it will be someone else who eats the crickets,” said Findlay.