EC baseball player eats crickets for good luck.

By Jaimie WoodsMay 30, 2018

Warrior player Zach Findlay eats crickets at practice for some luck before the Super Regional game against Orange Coast, at El Camino College on May 15. Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

It all started as a prank that became a superstitious routine for the EC Warriors Baseball team.

The prank began when Warrior player Zack Findlay found a dead cricket and threw it at his teammate Jerry Granillo.

Teammate Joseph Brazil joined the fun by challenging Findlay, “You wont eat that cricket,” said Brazil. Findlay at first said “no”. Brazil asked him again this time betting Findlay 15 dollars to eat the dead cricket.

Findlay still denied his offer.

Brazil returned to the team meeting with the dead cricket challenging Findley again this time in front of the whole team.

As the team cheered him on, Findlay was persuaded to eat the cricket.

Head Coach Nathan Fernley inspecting the crickets that Zack Findlay is about to eat for good luck at practice on May 15, in the Super Regional Game against Orange Coast. Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

“Findlay, every time we win in playoffs, you’ll have to eat one extra cricket,” said Coach Nathan Fernley.

Warrior player Zach Findlay wet the lucky crickets with water to make them go down easier at their practice on May 15 before the game against Orange Coast. Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

After devouring the first cricket, the Warriors defeated Moorpark College. The next weekend the superstition was kept alive when two crickets were devoured and the Warriors eliminated Cerritos College. After the consumption of three crickets, the superstition failed to yield its magic when the Warriors played Orange Coast College in the Southern California Sectionals.

Warrior player Zach Findlay eats crickets at practice for some luck before the Super Regional game against Orange Coast, at El Camino College on May 15. Photo credit: Jaimie Woods

The Warriors finished the year two games shy of making it to the CCCAA state championships.

“I believe we will strongly keep the superstition alive for next year’s playoffs just hopefully it will be someone else who eats the crickets,” said Findlay.

