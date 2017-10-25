Women’s soccer team improves as a team to secure win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The EC Women’s soccer team earned a win by maintaining a steady lead against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

EC (5-6-1) won their game vs L.A. Harbor College (1-9-1) with a score of 4-1. Despite a turbulent season, EC managed to come together to keep a few paces in front of L.A. Harbor.

The EC Warriors scored the first goal in the sixth minute, setting the momentum for the rest of the game. Freshmen field player Maddy Simones then scored another goal before the half putting the Warriors up 2-0.

EC maintained the lead against L.A. Harbor with another goal by Simones near the 50 minute mark of the game.

L.A. Harbor scored their first and only goal of the game nearly 10 minutes later.

EC reasserted their dominance by scoring a goal via penalty kick made by freshman midfielder Carolyn Medina, giving the game a score of 4-1 for EC.

EC Women’s soccer head coach John Britton thinks that there is definitely more room for improvement but also notes the improvement in this game too.

“We kept possession a bit better than we have been and it created opportunities,” Britton said. “We need to take a bigger percentage of our opportunities.”

Freshmen Roseanna Martinez, midfielder also noticed the improvement of performance.

“I think we connected passes more [for] this game,” Martinez said. “We communicated a lot more.”

Overall, there has been a noticeable performance growth in the Women’s soccer team this game and Maddy Simones would agree.

Freshmen Maddy Simones, field player, felt that as a team they really upped their performance this game.

“Even though it was a pretty physical team we really stepped it up,” Simones said. “Honestly if we just keep up this pace, we’re gonna go far.”

The EC women’s soccer team will continued their regular season on Friday, Oct. 13 against Pasadena City College.

