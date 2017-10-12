The student news site of El Camino College

Men’s soccer team fight hard but lose to L.A. Harbor

By Joseph SankerOctober 12, 2017

The El Camino men’s soccer team lost after a very contentious game against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The EC Warriors (5-6-2) lost their game vs. L.A. Harbor College (2-7-3) with a score of 4-1 in favor of L.A. Harbor. Despite 21 attempted goals from EC, the L.A. Harbor Seahawks proved overwhelming.

EC head coach, John Britton thinks that the final score of the game does not convey the effort that the team put in.

“4-1 is an unfair reflection of the game,” Britton said. “It was a very hard fought game (with) two evenly matched teams.”

EC freshman midfielder Jose Hernandez, scored the first goal by the third minute of the game. However, it would later be the only goal that the Warriors scored.

EC lost momentum against L.A. Harbor with the first goal by the Seahawks near the 40 minute mark of the game right before halftime.

According to Britton, in order to polish their performance on the field, players must work on correcting their own “mistakes.”

“There was one or two good performances (but) a couple people made individual mistakes,” Britton said. “We just have to cut down on our individual mistakes if we (want to) improve.”

L.A. Harbor then went on to score two more goals in a back-to-back fashion shortly after the second half started.

The Seahawks scored again during the last minutes of the game, claiming their win.

Field position player Abraham Younis, a sophomore at El Camino, felt that the game was a tough loss.

“They came out (with) more intensity,” Younis said. “And it just turned to an ugly game.”

A change in mind set can do a lot to help a team improve, at least that’s what sophomore field position player, Jason Santana believes.

“We came in here thinking (we were) gonna just get a W,” Santana said. “We have to fix our mentality. (If) everyone is here (for) the same objective then I think we’ll be able to get the W.”

The EC men’s soccer team will continue its regular season on Friday, Oct. 13 in an away game against Pasadena City College. The game will be held in the Robinson Stadium at 2 p.m.

Click here to see tweets that were sent during the game.

